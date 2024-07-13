Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 960.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.36.

NYSE:NOC opened at $432.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $446.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.09. The firm has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.33. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $496.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

