Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,399 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NGG. BNP Paribas raised shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Grid has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $62.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.19. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $55.13 and a 52-week high of $73.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

National Grid Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $2.4939 per share. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 6%.

National Grid Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.