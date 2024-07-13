Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,958 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 96,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.63.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $215.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $218.36.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

