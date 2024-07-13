Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $4.12 Million Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,320,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,161,000 after buying an additional 145,711 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,895,000 after buying an additional 27,660 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,504,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in DaVita by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 548,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,476,000 after buying an additional 213,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $53,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price target on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.67.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $141.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.88. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $147.93.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

