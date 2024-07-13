Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $212.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.83 and a 200-day moving average of $187.87. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $135.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.58.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.