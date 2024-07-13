Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,430 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $90.83 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.63 and a 1 year high of $91.74. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.89.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

