Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,973,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,548,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,366 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.24%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $2,064,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,545 shares in the company, valued at $49,312,626.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,958.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $2,064,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,312,626.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,000 shares of company stock worth $9,357,740 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.24.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

