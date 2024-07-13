Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 120.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,852 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $17,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 96,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $75.87 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $76.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.