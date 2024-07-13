Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $12,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $1,085.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,000.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $929.05.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,083.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

