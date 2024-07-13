Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 153,726 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 262.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,726 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560,437 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,590,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,516,000 after buying an additional 1,585,673 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,338,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,942,000 after buying an additional 2,395,580 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,612,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,892,000 after buying an additional 70,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,569,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,899,000 after buying an additional 355,390 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $81.15 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.92.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

