Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 49,342 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,342 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,560,524,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701,097 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,949,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,084,000 after buying an additional 3,918,234 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,534,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,549,000 after buying an additional 2,998,228 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,830,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $40.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05, a PEG ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

