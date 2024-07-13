Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $234.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $133.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.