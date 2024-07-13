Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 4,405 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NULG. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NULG opened at $83.31 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

