Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 5,373,619 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,373,619 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.26% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,205,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,457 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1,116.4% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,226,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,520 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $96,084,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3,420.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,004,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,941,000 after buying an additional 1,947,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,265,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,015,000 after buying an additional 1,052,055 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $54.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.19. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $54.35. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.