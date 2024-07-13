Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 9,031 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,031 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $197.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.78.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.52.

Get Our Latest Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.