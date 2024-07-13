Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $89.36

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.36 ($1.14) and traded as high as GBX 91 ($1.17). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 89.50 ($1.15), with a volume of 157,498 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Epwin Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Epwin Group

Epwin Group Stock Performance

About Epwin Group

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 89.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 83.04. The stock has a market cap of £126.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,491.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

(Get Free Report)

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution segments. It also offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite and aluminium decking products, and panels; glass reinforced plastic building components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Epwin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epwin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.