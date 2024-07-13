Eq LLC Buys 7,948 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Eq LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 510.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the quarter. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,801,000 after acquiring an additional 38,621,954 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 557.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,655,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,128,000 after buying an additional 15,819,689 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,929,000 after buying an additional 8,690,906 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 389.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,410,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,099,000 after buying an additional 5,895,093 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.9% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after buying an additional 5,836,434 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $60.42. 8,102,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,565,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average of $57.70. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

