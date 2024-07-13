Eq LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Eq LLC reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,210,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,701,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,199 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,240 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,761.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,972.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,435,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,211 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,796,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,199,953. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.05. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $102.98. The stock has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.