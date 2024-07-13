Eq LLC Has $7.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Eq LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $7,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 36,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,057 shares. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.27 and a 200 day moving average of $91.21.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

