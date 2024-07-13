Eq LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Eq LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises 1.1% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,993,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,642,000 after acquiring an additional 163,064 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,247.5% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,667 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 977,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,345,000 after acquiring an additional 52,965 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 887,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 680,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after buying an additional 179,229 shares in the last quarter.

IFRA stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.73. 134,839 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average is $41.59.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

