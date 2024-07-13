Eq LLC Takes $233,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Eq LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTUM. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

MTUM traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.33. The stock had a trading volume of 756,712 shares. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.16.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

