Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Biogen Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Hsbc Global Res lifted their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. Hsbc Global Res analyst M. Herholdt now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $22.39 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $22.33. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.63 per share. Hsbc Global Res also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2028 earnings at $24.30 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HSBC lifted their target price on Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock opened at $230.06 on Thursday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $281.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of -0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,570,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,573,075,000 after buying an additional 2,163,068 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Biogen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,264,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,208,760,000 after acquiring an additional 251,915 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Biogen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,374,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,381,251,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Biogen by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,623,000 after purchasing an additional 316,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Biogen by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,589,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,772,000 after purchasing an additional 81,283 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

