Equity Investment Corp Grows Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,028,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,677 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $75,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 302,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 43,981 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $2,508,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Honda Motor stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,886. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $36.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

