Equity Investment Corp Has $150.11 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,589,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,481 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 3.8% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.07% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $150,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $2,623,044,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,319,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,459,000 after acquiring an additional 263,176 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,231,000 after acquiring an additional 781,772 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,237,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,770,000 after acquiring an additional 526,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,941,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,352,000 after acquiring an additional 596,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.52.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 6.0 %

WFC traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.54. The stock had a trading volume of 53,042,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,942,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.78. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

