Equity Investment Corp Has $88.24 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,302,815 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390,238 shares during the period. Barrick Gold makes up about 2.2% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Barrick Gold worth $88,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,825 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,119 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE GOLD traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.52. The stock had a trading volume of 23,046,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,486,698. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOLD. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

