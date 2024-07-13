Ergo Trading Up 7.1% This Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 13th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001620 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $72.51 million and approximately $451,323.14 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,617.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $376.42 or 0.00642158 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009861 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00118928 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00038064 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.16 or 0.00268103 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00041469 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00067331 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,362,828 coins and its circulating supply is 76,363,308 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.