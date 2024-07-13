Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Raised to $267.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $243.50 to $267.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ESS. StockNews.com raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $261.05.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $274.33 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $203.85 and a fifty-two week high of $284.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.80%.

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,072,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,760,000 after acquiring an additional 730,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $675,183,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,832,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,701,000 after acquiring an additional 147,130 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 997,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,269,000 after acquiring an additional 462,828 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 828,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,651,000 after acquiring an additional 71,359 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

See Also

