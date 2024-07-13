Evercore ISI Cuts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $10.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.97.

NYSE TDOC opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $646.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $132,115.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,228.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $117,024.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $132,115.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,228.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,592 shares of company stock worth $397,064. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 604,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 80,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,480 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,960,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,510 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 37,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

