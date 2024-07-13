EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $32.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. EVERTEC has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.49.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $205.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.75 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 8.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVERTEC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 386.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,296,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,626,000. Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in EVERTEC by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 827,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,876,000 after buying an additional 150,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EVERTEC by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,453,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,136,000 after buying an additional 68,871 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the first quarter worth $2,407,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Stories

