Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Short Interest Update

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,210,000 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the June 15th total of 9,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,498 shares of company stock valued at $90,105. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after buying an additional 18,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,299,070,000 after buying an additional 115,058 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,297,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXAS. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

EXAS stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,378,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,999. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 1.22. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.55.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

