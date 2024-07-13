Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stake Raised by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 1,651.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,774,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,616,278 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.95% of Exelixis worth $65,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 17.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 202,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 29,784 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 6.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EXEL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Exelixis Stock Down 0.7 %

Exelixis stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $233,424.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 338,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Exelixis news, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $244,938.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $233,424.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 338,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $660,677. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.