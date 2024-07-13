ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXLS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 439.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

In related news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ExlService news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 14,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $462,291.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,807.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,847 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,837 shares of company stock worth $3,469,418. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ExlService stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.10. 798,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,568. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.65. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.81 million. Equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

