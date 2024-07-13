Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Fastenal Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of FAST opened at $65.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83. Fastenal has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $79.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.23%.

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $221,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

