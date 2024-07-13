Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.

FATE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

FATE opened at $3.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $410.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.90. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $8.83.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 2,933.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,645,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 39,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 20,164 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,345,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 404.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 274,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 219,932 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

