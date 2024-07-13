FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FE Battery Metals Trading Up 5.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS FEMFF traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.09. 67,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,220. FE Battery Metals has a one year low of 0.06 and a one year high of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.14.
About FE Battery Metals
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FE Battery Metals
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for FE Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FE Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.