FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FE Battery Metals Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FEMFF traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.09. 67,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,220. FE Battery Metals has a one year low of 0.06 and a one year high of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.14.

About FE Battery Metals

FE Battery Metals Corp., a junior resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, cobalt, tungsten, zinc, lithium, and molybdenum deposits. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Augustus Lithium property consisting of 21 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 900 hectares located in the Abitibi area of Western Quebec.

