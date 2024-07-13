Fetch.ai Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 13th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and $72.30 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00001963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00043934 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00014074 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010608 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

