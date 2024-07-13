Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, an increase of 189.2% from the June 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $30.78. The stock had a trading volume of 78,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,557. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76. The stock has a market cap of $109.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 3.84. Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,474,000.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume.

