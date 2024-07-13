Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) Shares Sold by Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,354 shares during the quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDHY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.35. 32,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,289. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $44.64 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.84.

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

