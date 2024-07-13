Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$8.70 and last traded at C$8.97. 191,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 222,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.98.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIL. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C($0.12). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Filo Mining Corp. will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current year.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

