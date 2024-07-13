Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.30

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.30 and traded as high as $42.31. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $42.26, with a volume of 45,816,590 shares traded.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

