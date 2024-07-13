Financial Survey: CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG) and Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) and CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.4% of Clean Harbors shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Clean Harbors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Harbors and CDT Environmental Technology Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Harbors 6.85% 16.97% 5.85% CDT Environmental Technology Investment N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Harbors $5.41 billion 2.26 $377.86 million $6.91 32.87 CDT Environmental Technology Investment $34.21 million 1.11 $7.42 million N/A N/A

This table compares Clean Harbors and CDT Environmental Technology Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Clean Harbors has higher revenue and earnings than CDT Environmental Technology Investment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Clean Harbors and CDT Environmental Technology Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Harbors 0 1 8 1 3.00 CDT Environmental Technology Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clean Harbors currently has a consensus target price of $218.40, suggesting a potential downside of 3.84%. Given Clean Harbors’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Clean Harbors is more favorable than CDT Environmental Technology Investment.

Summary

Clean Harbors beats CDT Environmental Technology Investment on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc. provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste. This segment also provides industrial maintenance and specialty industrial services; and utilizes specialty equipment and resources that performs field services. The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segment provides pickup and transportation services for hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste for recycling or disposal; machine cleaning and maintenance, and disposal and replenishment of clean solvent or aqueous fluids; and vacuum services to remove solids, residual oily water, and sludge and other fluids from customers' oil/water separators, sumps, and collection tanks, as well as removes and collects waste fluids found at large and small industrial locations, including metal fabricators, auto maintenance providers, and general manufacturers. This segment also manufactures, formulates, packages, distributes, and markets lubricants and other automotive products. Clean Harbors, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwell, Massachusetts.

About CDT Environmental Technology Investment

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited is a waste treatment company which designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates and maintains sewage treatment systems and provides sewage treatment services. CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

