Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ) Trading Up 2.6%

Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 1.20 and last traded at 1.20. Approximately 127,733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 130,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.17.

Fireweed Metals Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of 1.18 and a 200-day moving average of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Fireweed Metals

Fireweed Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, and silver, as well as gallium and germanium deposits. The company owns an interest in the Macmillan Pass project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Gayna River project situated in Northwest Territories, Canada.

