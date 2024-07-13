First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.14

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.14 and traded as high as $21.66. First Financial Northwest shares last traded at $21.57, with a volume of 41,926 shares traded.

First Financial Northwest Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $199.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82 and a beta of 0.54.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Northwest Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Northwest

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Choreo LLC increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 97,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 44,952 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 503,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 30,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,575,000 after buying an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

