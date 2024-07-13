First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.15.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FHN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price target on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Horizon Price Performance
First Horizon stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.
First Horizon Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.96%.
First Horizon Company Profile
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
