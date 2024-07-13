First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.15.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FHN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price target on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 129.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

