First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Short Interest Up 400.0% in June

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INBKZ opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.54. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $24.98.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Company Profile

first internet bancorp operates as the bank holding company for first internet bank of indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the united states. the company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

