First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.94

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2024

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.94 and last traded at $58.55, with a volume of 31494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.55.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0167 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

