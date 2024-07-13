First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.94

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.94 and last traded at $58.55, with a volume of 31494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.55.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0167 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

