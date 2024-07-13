First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.94

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.94 and last traded at $58.55, with a volume of 31494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.55.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0167 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.