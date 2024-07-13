First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 193.4% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.65. 81,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,158. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

In related news, insider David Mcgarel purchased 14,000 shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $196,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,140. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 969,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 38,343 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 649,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 119,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period.

