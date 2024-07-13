First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the June 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FICS stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.44. 14,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,876. The firm has a market cap of $138.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $35.66.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.3357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 50,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

