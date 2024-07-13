First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Trading Up 2%

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $160.29 and last traded at $159.62. 15,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 26,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.53.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Biotechnology index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US biotechnology stocks. FBT was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

