First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.42% of First Trust Water ETF worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FIW stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.00. 21,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,734. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.30 and a 200 day moving average of $98.79. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

